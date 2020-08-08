The Bihar Post

Youth stabs sister to death after she refuses to return from boyfriend’s home

BiharCrime
By Bihar Post Desk
murder, love affairs, bihar, Bihar news, Aurangaba
38

PATNA—A youth in Bihar stabbed his sister to death after she refused to return from boyfriend’s homes despite every request, media reports said today.

The horrible incident took place at Kapasia village in Aurangabad district on Saturday.

- Sponsored -

According to a report in the local media, Amrita Kumari was having love affairs with a local youth Neeraj Kumar for two years, and on Saturday, she finally rushed to his home to stay with him.

You May Like this also

Daredevil criminals found staying in…

Bihar Post Desk

Nitish takes extra care to meet flood…

Bihar Post Desk

When the family came to know about this incident, they visited the youth’s home and asked the girl to return but she flatly refused.

Subsequently, the brother stabbed his sister to death in a fit of rage. After committing the crime, he attacked her boyfriend and also stabbed him to death.

The police are investigating the double murder case.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5705 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Patna Police has no right to investigate…

Bihar Post Desk

Amit Shah, RCP testing positive for…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar police capable of investigating…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,308

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More