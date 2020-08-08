Youth stabs sister to death after she refuses to return from boyfriend’s home

PATNA—A youth in Bihar stabbed his sister to death after she refused to return from boyfriend’s homes despite every request, media reports said today.

The horrible incident took place at Kapasia village in Aurangabad district on Saturday.

According to a report in the local media, Amrita Kumari was having love affairs with a local youth Neeraj Kumar for two years, and on Saturday, she finally rushed to his home to stay with him.

When the family came to know about this incident, they visited the youth’s home and asked the girl to return but she flatly refused.

Subsequently, the brother stabbed his sister to death in a fit of rage. After committing the crime, he attacked her boyfriend and also stabbed him to death.

The police are investigating the double murder case.