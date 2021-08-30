The Bihar Post

Youth lynched on the suspicion of stealing buffaloes in Bihar

BiharCrime
By Bihar Post Desk
mob lynching, buffalo theft, bihar, saharsa
Representational image
43

PATNA—Angry villagers in Bihar badly assaulted two youths on the suspicion of stealing buffaloes, leaving one killed.

The mob lynching incident took place in the Sonbarsha police station area in Saharsa district on Sunday night.

- Sponsored -

According to reports in the local media, Madhusudan Rishideo found his three buffaloes missing from his hut last night after which his entire family launched extensive searches for the cattle.

You May Like this also

Mad scramble among Bihar’s ruling…

Bihar Post Desk

Lalu’s RJD sets condition for…

Bihar Post Desk

A little distance away, they caught two youths in a suspicious condition and brought them home.

The youths were later beaten badly by the local villagers after they allegedly confessed to stealing the buffaloes.

One of the victims succumbed to the injuries while another youth has been admitted to a government hospital for treatment.

“We have registered the case and the matter is under investigation,” a police official Imtiyaz Ahmed told the local media.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6433 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Lalu in no mood to tolerate his…

Bihar Post Desk

Nurse killed, doctor injured in nursing…

Bihar Post Desk

India: Court gives smuggler job of…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,513

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More