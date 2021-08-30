Youth lynched on the suspicion of stealing buffaloes in Bihar

PATNA—Angry villagers in Bihar badly assaulted two youths on the suspicion of stealing buffaloes, leaving one killed.

The mob lynching incident took place in the Sonbarsha police station area in Saharsa district on Sunday night.

According to reports in the local media, Madhusudan Rishideo found his three buffaloes missing from his hut last night after which his entire family launched extensive searches for the cattle.

A little distance away, they caught two youths in a suspicious condition and brought them home.

The youths were later beaten badly by the local villagers after they allegedly confessed to stealing the buffaloes.

One of the victims succumbed to the injuries while another youth has been admitted to a government hospital for treatment.

“We have registered the case and the matter is under investigation,” a police official Imtiyaz Ahmed told the local media.