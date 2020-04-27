Youth hung upside down from tree, assaulted for mobile theft in Bihar

PATNA—A man in Bihar was hung upside down from a tree and assaulted badly allegedly for stealing a mobile phone.

The horrible incident took place at a village under Adapur police station in East Chamaparan district recently but came to light after a video of the incident went viral in the social media.

In the video, the youth identified as Sainullah Miyan is seen hung upside down from a tree and four persons assaulting him badly for quite long.

The attackers remain unmoved by his repeated appeals to show mercy on him and let him go.

“Where is my mobile,” one of the attackers is heard asking from the victim in the video, witnesses said.

Acting on the complaint petition filed by the victim, the police have arrested two persons in this connection. Two more accused persons are absconding.