Yogi, Hemant visited Bihar to get vaccine shots, claims data as another vaccination fraud surfaces

By Bihar Post Desk
Representational image
PATNA—Not only Prime Minister Narendra Modi, even the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand too had to visit Bihar to get Covid-19 vaccines , according to the data entry of the state health department.

According to media reports, Yogi Adityanath, Hemant Soren, chief ministers of UP and Jharkahnd respectively, and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi had rushed to a government health centre in Gaya’s Tekari block to get first dose of Covid vaccines.

Taking the matter, Gaya civil surgeon KK Roy has registered a case of vaccination fraud with the Tekari police station.

This comes just a day after the authorities ordered an investigation after a government-run health centre claimed to have vaccinated top personalities.

Official records available with Karpi health centre located in Arwal district claimed dignitaries like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and actress Priyanka Gandhi have got Covid vaccines there.

“This is a very serious matter. We are investigating the case. Action will be taken against the guilty persons,” District Magistrate J Priyadarshini told the media on Monday.

Health Minister Mangal Pandey said he had directed the health officials to inquire into the data of other hospitals and initiate action against the persons if found guilty.

