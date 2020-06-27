The Bihar Post

Yashwant Sinha wants to ‘transform’ face of Bihar with help from political ‘turncoats’  

BiharIndiaPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
Yashwant Sinha, Third Front, Bihar, NDA, Bihar Poliics, BIhar News, Bihar Post Image Courtesy: Social Media
30

PATNA—Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Saturday announced to provide an alternative to the people of Bihar who are fed up with the present NDA regime or the Grand Alliance leadership.

The next assembly elections in Bihar scheduled in October/November.

- Sponsored -

Sinha who was gradually pushed into the political oblivion by the party today announced to form a Third Front with the help of leaders who have lost their political relevance and are widely considered a spent force.

You May Like this also

IMD issues thunderstorm alert in Bihar…

Bihar Post Desk

Locusts’ swarm spotted in another…

Bihar Post Desk

“The Third Front will take part in the next assembly elections and will try to transform the face of Bihar if given the chance,” Sinha told a media conference in Patna on Saturday.

“Our concern is ‘Behtar Bihar, Badlo Bihar,” Sinha said adding the present condition of the state is underlined from the fact that more than four million people still have to move out of the state in search of livelihood even seven decades after independence.

Strangely, Sinha banks on the support of political leaders like Nagmani, Arun Kumar, Narendra Singh, Devendra Prasad Yadav, Purnamasi Ram and Renu Kushwaha—majority of them being ace “turncoats”.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5575 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Now, Nitish caught in ‘curtain…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar assembly polls: RJD resolves to…

Bihar Post Desk

Update1: Lightning kills 83 people in…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,678

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More