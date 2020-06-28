World Bank project to improve quality of education in six Indian states

NEW DELHI—The World Bank Board of Executive Directors have approved a $500 million Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States Program (STARS) to improve the quality and governance of school education in six Indian states.

The six states include- Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Rajasthan.

- Sponsored -

Some 250 million students (between the age of 6 and 17) in 1.5 million schools, and over 10 million teachers will benefit from the program.

The STARS program builds on the long partnership between India and the World Bank (since 1994), for strengthening public school education and to support the country’s goal of providing ‘Education for All’.

Prior to STARS, the Bank had provided a total assistance of more than $3 billion towards this goal.

India has, over the years, made significant strides in improving access to education across the country; between 2004-05 and 2018-19, the number of children going to school increased from 219 million to 248 million.

However, the learning outcomes of students across all age groups continue to remain below par. STARS will support India’s renewed focus on addressing the ‘learning outcome’ challenge and help students better prepare for the jobs of the future – through a series of reform initiatives.

“India recognizes the need to significantly improve its learning outcomes to fuel future growth and meet the demands of the labor market,” World Bank Country Director in India Junaid Ahmad said.

He added the STARS would support India’s response to this challenge by strengthening implementation at the local level, investing in teacher capacity and ensuring that no child of any background is left behind from the right to education.