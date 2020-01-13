Women declare husbands ‘dead’ to get govt pension

PATNA: While women in India have been offering prayers wishing for longevity of their husbands, two women in Bihar declared their husbands “dead” to get the benefits of government pension scheme in the state.

The matter relates to Bhedhariya-Siyarampur panchayat of Paliganj block in Patna district. Both the women had applied for Laxmi Bai Social Security pension, a pension scheme of the state government meant for the poor.

Reports said the women identified as Foolwa Devi and Baby Devi procured “death certificates” of their husbands by bribing the local block officials and started getting monthly pension.

The matter came to light after their husbands approached the local block office and declared themselves alive.

The officials have ordered an investigation and promised action in the matter.