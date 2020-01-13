The Bihar Post

Women declare husbands ‘dead’ to get govt pension

BiharCrimeIndia
By TBP Desk
Representational image
40

PATNA: While women in India have been offering prayers wishing for longevity of their husbands, two women in Bihar declared their husbands “dead” to get the benefits of government pension scheme in the state.

The matter relates to  Bhedhariya-Siyarampur panchayat of Paliganj block in Patna district. Both the women had applied for Laxmi Bai Social Security pension, a pension scheme of the state government meant for the poor.

You May Like this also

Woman declared ‘dead’ by…

TBP Desk

Train stopped on tracks as woman…

TBP Desk

- Sponsored -

Reports said the women identified as Foolwa Devi and Baby Devi procured “death certificates” of their husbands by bribing the local block officials and started getting monthly pension.

The matter came to light after their husbands approached the local block office and declared themselves alive.

The officials have ordered an investigation and promised action in the matter.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

TBP Desk 5238 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author
Comments
Loading...
More Stories

hospitals turn out to be…

TBP Desk

Girl on way to coaching gang-raped in…

TBP Desk

Bihar govt, teachers in direct…

TBP Desk
1 of 1,580

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More