The Bihar Post

Woman wraps deadly snake around her neck presuming it as ‘messenger’ of Shiva, dies

IndiaJharkhandOddly
By Bihar Post Desk
snake, Shiva, Chatra, Jharkhand,
Representational image
Courtesy: Pixabay
54

RANCHI/PATNA—A woman fell victim to a deadly snake in Jharkhand after she caught it with her hands and wrapped around her neck, presuming it as the messenger of a prominent Hindu deity.

The woman identified as Runiya Devi, wife of Laldeo Bhuiyan from Chatra district, was preparing to leave her home to join a religious event named “Shiv Charcha” (discussion over Shiva) in the locality on Tuesday when a deadly snake appeared before her, media reports said.

- Sponsored -

Without wasting a moment, she picked up the snake, wrapped around her neck and started offering prayers thinking it as the messenger of Lord Shiva while the local villagers started singing religious songs at the beat of drums and other traditional instruments.

It was during this time that the snake bit multiple times on her face even as the villagers remained engrossed in chanting religious songs to please the deity.

You May Like this also

Bihar govt announces to give Rs15,000 to…

Bihar Post Desk

Schools under floodwater: After…

Bihar Post Desk

The villagers came to know about her deteriorating condition after the woman fell unconscious under the impact of the poison and lay lifeless on the ground.

Witnesses said instead of rushing her to the local health centres, however, they called a local sorcerer to calm down impact of the poison in traditional manner but she died soon thereafter.

Similar kind of weird incident had taken place in Bihar last week when a man chewed a poisonous snake in a fit of rage after it bit him. He died later.

An estimated 1.2 million people died from snake bites in India in the past two decades representing an average of 58,000 deaths every year with nearly half of the victims aged 30-69 years and over a quarter being children under 15, a new study has found.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6406 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Caste census: Tejashwi accuses PM of…

Bihar Post Desk

Indian who went missing 22 years ago…

Bihar Post Desk

COVID-19 in India: Limited work, school…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,339

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More