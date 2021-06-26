Woman who took both doses of vaccines tests positive for Delta Plus variant

JAIPUR—A sexagenarian woman who got both the doses of vaccines has tested positive for Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 in northern Indian state of Rajasthan.

Health department officials said the sample of the woman was sent for test to the National Institute of Virology, Pune on June 1 after she tested positive.

“The woman told us that she had received the second dose of vaccine on May 9,” a local health official DR OP Chahar told the local media.

Officials said the woman is fine but they have picked nine samples from her locality, which are being sent or test.

Delta Plus variants have reached as many as 11 states so far, prompting the health ministry to issues advisories to them.