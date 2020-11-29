Woman shot dead on her first wedding anniversary in Bihar capital

PATNA—A newly-wed woman was killed while she was on way to her native town to celebrate her first wedding anniversary with the family.

Shayika Pravin, a resident of Dehri-On-Sone in Rohtas district, was married with a banker Imran Alam in November last year. Currently, she was staying with her husband in Siwan where he was posted.

On Saturday, the couple had left for their native town to celebrate their first marriage anniversary with the family and reached Patna to catch a train for their destination.

Since they got late, they decided to stay in a Patna hotel on Saturday night.

As they reached the Chiraiyantand bridge, some robbers masquerading as passengers on the auto-rickshaw the couple had taken, began robbing them at gun-point and eventually shot the woman dead as she offered resistance, media reports said.

Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav has expressed serious concerns over the “alarming law and order situation” prevailing in the state and likened the present situation as “Maha-Jungle Raj”.