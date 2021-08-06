Woman official lands in trouble for posting photographs of jobless hubby in police uniform on social media

PATNA—A senior woman police official has landed in serious trouble after she posted several photographs of her jobless husband in police uniform with an ‘IPS’ (Indian Police Service) badge on it.

Taking the matter serious, the state police department has ordered an investigation after the matter came to the knowledge of the Prime Minister Office (PMO), media reports have said.

- Sponsored -

Trouble for Reshu Krishna, a deputy superintendent of police-rank official currently posted in Kahalgaon sub-divisional town of Bhagalpur district, began shortly after she began posting the photographs of her husband in police uniform on social media although the use of police and army uniforms is strictly banned for the common man.

The man donning the IPS uniform is also making victory sign. Police said her husband is not employed with the police department anywhere.

Reports said a couple of days back, the woman cop had again posted one such photograph of herself with her husband dressed in IPS uniform on her social media platform after which someone brought the matter to the notice of the PMO.

In his complaint, the complainant alleged the said women cop has been projecting her husband as an “IPS” officer posted in the PMO while appealing the latter to confirm if the man is really posted there. Acting on the complaint, the PMO asked the Bihar police department to probe the matter, reports quoting local media have said.

“One round of inquiry has been completed while a further inquiry ordered by the police headquarters is in progress,” Bhagalpur city superintendent of police Swarn Prabhat has told the media. The official added that the woman cop and her husband Roshan Krishna would be interrogated very soon.

A senior police official wishing not to be quoted said the first round of inquiry had confirmed the man showing in police uniform is neither a police officer nor an IPS officer. Reports said it is also being inquired as to how this man managed to procure the IPS uniform and why his police officer wife continued posting his photographs in police uniforms for some time.

The woman cop in question in a fresh development has removed all such photographs from her social media platforms and also locked her profile as the matter reached the PMO and the police department. However, there is no report of her husband misusing the uniform or trying to influence someone by use of this uniform.

“We are wondering how the women cop despite being a gazetted police officer encouraged her husband to post such photographs and also obviously had photo sessions with her husband in police uniform. This may invite disciplinary action against her,” a police official said. The woman cop refused to give her clarifications saying she was not aware of the probe ordered against her.

The woman officer who secured 13th rank in the state-level civil services exam conducted by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) had hit the headlines when she successfully solved many criminal cases during her posting in Bhojpur district some time back.