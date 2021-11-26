Woman locks hubby in room after he votes for different candidate

PATNA—An angry woman voter in India locked her husband in a room for hours after he didn’t vote for the candidate she had asked for.

The woman, a resident of Pandarak block in Bihar’s Patna district, had asked her hubby to vote for a particular candidate in the current village council polls but the man ignored her request and gave his vote to some other, media reports said today.

The news irked the woman who in a fit of rage pushed her husband into a dingy room, bolted the door from outside and locked it.

The man remained locked inside for a full 12 hours until the local police reached the spot and opened the lock after seeking its key from the woman.

“The man has been freed and the matter sorted out,” a local police officer Praveen Kumar Singh told the local media on Friday.

The state is holding village council poll (Bihar panchayat polls 2021) to elect 255,000 council representatives for various posts. They include 8,072 village council chiefs, 113,307 council members, 11,104 village council committee members, 1,160 district council members, 8,072 Sarpanch or village court judges which have limited judicial powers and 113,307 gram kutchery panchs (officials to assist Sarpanch).