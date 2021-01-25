Woman kills young daughters believing they will come back to life

A woman bludgeoned her two young daughters to death believing they will come back to life very soon.

The bone-chilling incident took place in southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

The elder daughter (22) was working at a forest management institute in Bhopal after completing MBA while younger daughter (22) was learning music at AR Rahman Music Academy in Chennai after completing graduation in Business Administration.

But, what shocked the police was how the killer woman and her husband appeared hugely inspired by the black magic even though both were highly-educated and well settled.

While the woman, a gold medalist in MSc (mathematics) works as a principal with Masterminds IIT Talent School, her husband is employed as an assistant professor of Chemistry at Women’s Government Degree College.

Police found girls’ head half-tonsured with vermillion marks, and also ample marks of religious rituals in the house indicating the killing was related to superstitious belief.

“The souls were supported to come back but they did not,” the killer woman told the police when they reached the spot on getting the information.

The police said they are sending the couple for medical examination to know about their medical condition.