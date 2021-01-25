The Bihar Post

Woman kills young daughters believing they will come back to life

CrimeIndiaOddly
By Bihar Post Desk
killing, daughters killing, black magic, AP, AR Rahman
32

A woman bludgeoned her two young daughters to death believing they will come back to life very soon.

The bone-chilling incident took place in southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

- Sponsored -

The elder daughter (22) was working at a forest management institute in Bhopal after completing MBA while younger daughter (22) was learning music at AR Rahman Music Academy in Chennai after completing graduation in Business Administration.

But, what shocked the police was how the killer woman and her husband appeared hugely inspired by the black magic even though both were highly-educated and well settled.

You May Like this also

Man throws fishing net to catch fish,…

Bihar Post Desk

RJD president Lalu Prasad shifted to…

Bihar Post Desk

While the woman, a gold medalist in MSc (mathematics) works as a principal with Masterminds IIT Talent School, her husband is employed as an assistant professor of Chemistry at Women’s Government Degree College.

Police found girls’ head half-tonsured with vermillion marks, and also ample marks of religious rituals in the house indicating the killing was related to superstitious belief.

“The souls were supported to come back but they did not,” the killer woman told the police when they reached the spot on getting the information.

The police said they are sending the couple for medical examination to know about their medical condition.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6021 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Truckload of grass from Kolkata to give…

Bihar Post Desk

Thieves return stolen cash from Muslim…

Bihar Post Desk

Retired Bihar professor donates entire…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,483

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More