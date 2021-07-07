The Bihar Post

Woman gang-raped in front of husband in Bihar, police begin probe

BiharCrime
By Bihar Post Desk
gangrape, bihar, saran, Samastipur
Representational image
30

PATNA—A woman was allegedly gang-raped in front of her husband in Saran district of Bihar in an incident sending shock waves in the areas.

Police said the rapists caught the woman on an isolated place along a canal under Amnaur police station areas in Saran and allegedly raped her by turn after holding hostage her husband.

- Sponsored -

According to reports, the miscreants also made a video of the incident and made it viral on social media.

You May Like this also

257 babies abandoned after birth in…

Bihar Post Desk

Cousin usurps compensation money of…

Bihar Post Desk

“We have detained some persons on the basis of the viral video and the accused persons will be arrested soon,” local district superintendent of police Santosh Kumar told the local media.

He said the victim and her husband have not come forward but the police have taken cognizance of the case and trying to identify the accused persons.

In another incident, the accused persons tried to burn alive a woman after alleged gang-rape in Samastipur district, according to media reports.

The severely wounded woman has been admitted to a government hospital for treatment.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6310 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Love story of rival faith lovers sees…

Bihar Post Desk

UP journalist set on fire by…

Bihar Post Desk

COVID-19: Vaccine shortage hits mega jab…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,480

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More