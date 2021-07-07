Woman gang-raped in front of husband in Bihar, police begin probe

PATNA—A woman was allegedly gang-raped in front of her husband in Saran district of Bihar in an incident sending shock waves in the areas.

Police said the rapists caught the woman on an isolated place along a canal under Amnaur police station areas in Saran and allegedly raped her by turn after holding hostage her husband.

According to reports, the miscreants also made a video of the incident and made it viral on social media.

“We have detained some persons on the basis of the viral video and the accused persons will be arrested soon,” local district superintendent of police Santosh Kumar told the local media.

He said the victim and her husband have not come forward but the police have taken cognizance of the case and trying to identify the accused persons.

In another incident, the accused persons tried to burn alive a woman after alleged gang-rape in Samastipur district, according to media reports.

The severely wounded woman has been admitted to a government hospital for treatment.