Woman files rape complaint against revolting LJP MP Prince Raj in Delhi

PATNA/NEW DELHI—The Delhi police have received a complaint petition against Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP Prince Raj a day after he revolted against his cousin Chirag Paswan and supported the rebel group headed by Pashupati Kumar Paras.

Prince Raj, 32, son of late parliamentarian Ram Chandra Paswan, represents Samastipur LS seat in Parliament.

The complaint was filed with the Connaught Place police station on Tuesday night shortly after Chirag in his tweeted letter mentioned of a complaint of sexual misconduct against his cousin.

In the complain petition, Prince Raj is accused of raping a female party worker by serving her water mixed with intoxicants.

“The police are verifying the allegations against the Lok Sabha MP and after the outcome a case will be registered,” a source told news agency IANS.

According to the victim girl, she had been making rounds of the police stations for weeks to register the case but the police are taking no note of her complaint. She told the media that she even tried to end her life over the issue.

In the letter dated March 29 addressed to his uncle Paras too, Chirag had amply mentioned about the incident of sexual molestation by a woman party worker against Prince Raj.

According to Chirag, he wanted to discuss this particular issue with his uncle but he showed no interest.