Woman elopes with boyfriend leaving two little children behind

PATNA—A woman from Jharkhand state abandoned her two little children at home to permanently settle with her boyfriend.

Keswati Devi, a resident of east Singhbhum district, eloped with her boyfriend last week leaving behind her two children aged five years and two-and-a-half year.

The woman was married with Ravi Munda eight years back but was not happy with him and eventually eloped with her boyfriend. She was in love with him for the past six months.

The woman along with her boyfriend surrendered before the police on Tuesday. Soon after her surrender, her husband too reached the police station but she flatly refused to go back with him.

“Now, I will settle with my boyfriend while my husband will take care of my children. I don’t want to stay with him any further,” the woman told the police.

According to the woman, her husband would always beat her while her in-laws tortured her.