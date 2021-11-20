The Bihar Post

Woman dragged out of running train, gang-raped, killed in Bihar

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—A 25-year-old newly-wed woman was dragged out of a running passenger train and allegedly gang-raped before being killed in Bihar, reminding the horrible Delhi gang-rape incident. The incident took place in Aurangabad district.

According to reports in the local media, the victim accompanied with her sisters-in-law had gone to Rafiganj market for shopping on November 18.

While returning, she found her sister-in-law missing and rushed back to Rafiganj station to bring her back by boarding a passenger train.

Reports said some youths travelling by the same train found the woman alone in a train boggy and dragged her out of the train by cutting the vacuum.

Subsequently, the woman was taken to a deserted area where she was gang-raped before being killed by the accused persons. The victim worked as a Jeevika mitra and was a resident of Fesar police station areas in Aurangabad district.

