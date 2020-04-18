The Bihar Post

Woman delivers baby along road on way to hospital in Bihar, couple names him ‘Lockdown’

By TBP Desk
PATNA—A woman in Bihar named his newborn “Lockdown” as she delivered the baby along the road on way to the hospital.

The bizarre incident took place in Purnia district of Bihar on Friday.

Reports said Bhulan Chaudhary, a resident of New Sipahi Tola, was carrying his pregnant wife Soni Devi to the hospital after her labour pain started.

He was carrying her on a rickshaw as he didn’t get vehicle to carry his wife due to lockdown.

Hardly had they covered few meteres from their home when the woman began restless with labour pain.

Subsequently, he stopped the rickshaw and made his wife lie along the road under the shade of trees.

Soon, she delivered the baby whom they named “Lockdown” as he was born during this critical situation caused due to lockdown.

Last week, two couples from Gaya district of Bihar had named their babies after Covid and Corona.

In a latest incident, a couple from Jaynandan Bigha village under Tikari block in Gaya district named their newborn twins Corona and Covid.

Julie Devi, wife of Sriram Sharma, delivered the babies at a private nursing home in Gaya town on April 16. Subsequently, the family named the newborn son Covid while the girl was named Corona.

“We are very happy. We have given them unique names to make their births more memorable,” Sharma said on Saturday.

Another couple from Gaya district had named their newborn child as Covid in the first week of April.

Priyanjali Kumari, wife of Manish Kumar had delivered the baby AN Magadh Medical College and Hospital which has now been dedicated to treatment of Corona patents.

