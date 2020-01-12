Woman declared ‘dead’ by Bihar police surfaces after five months

PATNA: A woman whose alleged murder led to jailing of her husband and other in-laws has been found alive in Bihar.

The matter relates to Berdah village under Raghopur police station in Supaul district.

Court sources said Sonia Devi had gone missing while going to her parents’ home in May 2018. Subsequently, her husband Ranjit Paswan reported a missing case to the local police.

A day later, the body of an unidentified woman recovered from the field after which woman’s parents registered a case of murder against her husband and other in-laws.

Swinging into action, the police arrested all the key accused persons and sent them to jail. The police in his investigation report also confirmed the woman’s body as that of the missing woman.

Some five months later, the “dead” woman suddenly appeared on the scene and declared she is “alive”. Based on her statements, all the accused persons were released from jail and case closed.

The court has now taken the matter very seriously and imposed a fine of Rs6 lakh on the investigating officer of the case.

“Innocent persons had to remain in jail due to faulty investigation of the police. This is a black spot on the face of the police,” the court observed in its judgment.