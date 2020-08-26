The Bihar Post

Woman constable raped by policeman in Jharkhand quarantine centre

By Bihar Post Desk
rape, quarantine centre, jharkhand, jamshedpur, Bihar Post REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE
16

RANCHI—A woman constable was allegedly raped by a male colleague at a quarantine centre in Jharkhand.

The shocking incident took place at a quarantine centre running at a Jamshedpur college.

Reports quoting local media said the woman constable was deployed in the security of a female prisoner at the centre when the policeman took her to the second floor of the building and allegedly raped.

The male cop was also deployed at the same quarantine centre. Acting on her complaint, the police have arrested the accused cop and sent him to jail.



