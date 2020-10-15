The Bihar Post

Woman burnt alive by in-laws in Bihar for bearing female child

BiharCrimeIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
burnt alive, female baby, killed for female child, Araria, Bihar, Odd news, Bihar odd news, Bihar crime, Bihar news, bihar gender discrimination, REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE
47

PATNA—A young woman in Bihar was burnt alive just for bearing female child. The incident took place in Araria district on Wednesday.

Kajal Devi had been married with Roshan Bhagat, a resident of Bhargama village in the same district, barely 10 months back and everything was going smooth in the family until she bore a baby girl about a month back.

- Sponsored -

“Her in-laws began assaulting and torturing her the moment the baby girl came in the family. On Tuesday, someone called me from a hospital in Purnia that his daughter has suffered burn injuries,” victim’s father Ashok Bhagat told the media on Thursday.

According to him, when they rushed to meet her at the hospital, they found her in a critical condition and hence doctors referred her to a hospital in Bhagalpur but she didn’t survive.

You May Like this also

Baba Ramdev falls down an elephant doing…

Bihar Post Desk

Webinars on Gandhi and his experiment…

Bihar Post Desk

According to him, her-in-laws began torturing her after she gave birth to a baby girl.

Victim’s father has registered a case against her husband and her in-laws. All the accused persons are absconding.

In November 2019, a middle-aged woman was burnt alive along with her two little daughters by her in-laws in Kaimur district for similar reason.

Her husband nursed a deep hatred against her more after she failed to respond positively even after he took her to the doctors as well as the sorcerers to drive away the “evil spirits” if any preventing her from producing male child, according to victim’s kin.

The gender discrimination in Bhar remains a matter of serious concerns, experts say.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5845 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

‘Rule of law’ claim under…

Bihar Post Desk

Denied ticket, BJP legislator vows to…

Bihar Post Desk

Youth travels 1400 km on cycle from…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,778

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More