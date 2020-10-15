Woman burnt alive by in-laws in Bihar for bearing female child

PATNA—A young woman in Bihar was burnt alive just for bearing female child. The incident took place in Araria district on Wednesday.

Kajal Devi had been married with Roshan Bhagat, a resident of Bhargama village in the same district, barely 10 months back and everything was going smooth in the family until she bore a baby girl about a month back.

- Sponsored -

“Her in-laws began assaulting and torturing her the moment the baby girl came in the family. On Tuesday, someone called me from a hospital in Purnia that his daughter has suffered burn injuries,” victim’s father Ashok Bhagat told the media on Thursday.

According to him, when they rushed to meet her at the hospital, they found her in a critical condition and hence doctors referred her to a hospital in Bhagalpur but she didn’t survive.

According to him, her-in-laws began torturing her after she gave birth to a baby girl.

Victim’s father has registered a case against her husband and her in-laws. All the accused persons are absconding.

In November 2019, a middle-aged woman was burnt alive along with her two little daughters by her in-laws in Kaimur district for similar reason.

Her husband nursed a deep hatred against her more after she failed to respond positively even after he took her to the doctors as well as the sorcerers to drive away the “evil spirits” if any preventing her from producing male child, according to victim’s kin.

The gender discrimination in Bhar remains a matter of serious concerns, experts say.