Woman burnt alive by in-laws for being ‘dark complexioned’ in Bihar

PATNA—A woman in Bihar was burnt to death by her in-laws for being “dark complexioned” three years after her wedding.

The horrible incident took place in Nwkothi police station areas in Begusarai district on Saturday.

Premlata Kumari had been married with Pappu Kumar in 2017 but soon after the wedding, her in-laws began torturing her for being “dark complexioned”.

On Friday, her in-laws allegedly doused her with inflammable liquid before setting her afire as she sustained severe burn injuries.

The severely burnt woman was admitted to the Sadar hospital where she succumbed to her injuries today. The police are investigating the case.