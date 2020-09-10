The Bihar Post

Will contest on RJD’s ticket to install Tejashwi as Bihar CM: Anant Singh

BiharPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
Anant Singh, Mokama, RJD, Tejashwi Yadav, JDU, Bihar, Bihar News ANANT SINGH
40

PATNA—Jailed Mokama legislator Anant Singh, infamous for his muscle power, appears headed for the RJD led by politician Lalu Prasad.

Singh said on Thursday that he would contest the next elections on RJD ticket and Tejashwi Yadav would be the chief minister of Bihar.

You May Like this also

Lawyer shot dead on way to court in…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar polls 2020: Chirag plans to take…

Bihar Post Desk

- Sponsored -

“I will contest on RJD ticket. It is final now,” Singh told the media today. He interacted with the media while he had reached the court to appear in a case.

Singh has been representing Mokama seat since 2005. He first got elected on JD-U ticket but now he is no more with the party. He won the last assembly election as an Independent candidate.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5787 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Bihar BJP leader advice to Nitish-…

Bihar Post Desk

70 percent convicts in Bihar jails from…

Bihar Post Desk

Class nine Dalit girl gang-raped in…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,430

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More