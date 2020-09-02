Will campaign for Lalu Prasad’s RJD if asked, former BJP leader Saryu Roy says

RANCHI/PATNA—Former BJP leader and lawmaker Saryu Roy has announced to campaign for Lalu Prasad’s RJD if asked for support.

Roy who was elected from Jamshedpur East seat in Jharkhand said he would repay the debt of whosoever who supported him during the polls.

He filed nomination as an Independent after the BJP delayed him ticket during the Jharkhand elections held last year.