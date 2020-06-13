‘Why did you join hands with Lalu Prasad if he was corrupt?’ Tejashwi asks Nitish to explain

PATNA—Bihar Opposition leader and RJD lawmaker on Saturday questioned the “credibility and political ideology” of chief minister Nitish Kumar in what is being described as the sharpest attack on the JD-U chief.

Tejashwi slammed the chief minister for frequently changing partners for what he said just to somehow stay in power and asked him to tell the masses as to what was his compulsions to seek support from Lalu Prasad and the BJP when both were ‘tainted’.

- Sponsored -

“If Lalu Prasad was corrupt then why Nitishji fell on his feet in 2015? Similarly, if the BJP was ‘taintless’, the why you broke alliance with it in 2013?” Tejashwi asked the chief minister to explain on Saturday. Nitish, however, returned to the company of the same BJP four years later.

Nitish had first dumped the BJP, its long-standing ally, in 2013 shortly after Narendra Modi was projected as NDA’s chief ministerial candidate.

In July 2017, however, the chief minister went to the company of the same BJP again after breaking alliance with the RJD with which support he had won the 2015 Bihar assembly elections.

The RJD has further attacked the chief minister for “not coming out of his official residence” in the past 89 days during the Corona-induced lockdown and discharging his responsibility from his official responsibility. It also took pot shots at Nitish over the way he has been surviving on the crutches of his allies.