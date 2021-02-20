The Bihar Post

When ‘Imtihaan’ was born in the examination hall!

By Bihar Post Desk
Imtihaan, Imtihan, Bihar board exam, BSEB exam, bihar matriculation exam, baby born in exam hall, muzaffarpur, bihar, bihar news REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE
PATNA—‘Imtihaan’ was born at an examination hall in Bihar on Friday evening while all examinees were busy writing answer-sheets for class 10 examination being conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).

Officials said Shanti Devi had rushed to an examination centre in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district to give her test when she suddenly went into labour.

She was immediately rushed to a local government hospital where she delivered a baby boy. Both the mother and bay are safe and there is nothing to worry about, doctors said.

Elated parents have named the baby ‘imtihaan’ since he was born while his mother was taking examination.

Boy’s father Birju Sahni said ‘Imtihaan’ would keep on reminding them about the story behind his birth.

The Bihar Board Class 10 exam, also known as Matriculation examination, has commenced from February 17.

More than 1.68 million students are appearing at the examination being held at 1,525 centres across 38 districts of the state.

