When chief minister-in-waiting came rushing to meet Lalu recuperating under judicial custody

RANCHI: The victory of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led Grand Alliance in Jharkhand state seems to have heralded good days for jailed RJD leader Lalu Prasad who was the architect of the mega alliance which swept the polls.

Prasad was pleasantly surprised when the JMM’s executive president and chief minister-in-waiting Heman Soren came rushing to meet him at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) where he is undergoing treatment under judicial custody. Prasad has been sentenced various jail terms in three fodder scam cases and the courts have rejected his bail twice.

Although the jail authorities have fixed Saturdays for his meeting with visitors, Soren accompanied with other leaders went to RIMS to meet Prasad and seek his “blessings” for the Jharkhand victory.

The three-party Grand Alliance bagged 37 seats out of total 81 seats in Jharkhand. While JMM won 30, Congress and the RJD won 16 and one seats respectively. The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) headed by former chief minister Babulal Marandi too has lent its unconditional support to the Grand Alliance, bringing its total strength to 50.

“Hemant Soren along with two other leaders was granted special permission to meet Lalu Prasad,” jail superintendent Ashok Chaudhary told the media on Thursday.

Soren said the process of government formation had been going on in the state and he had gone to seek “blessings and guidance” of the RJD chief.

“I Had gone to seek his guidance over government formation which is under process,” Soren said adding he was also seeking cooperation of opposition as he didn’t want to work with ill-will.

“We all should work with positive thinking,” he added.