When Bihar DGP missed all his targets during shooting inspection tour!

PATNA: Bihar’s Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey has come under fire after none of five bullets fired by him hit the target. The video of his shooting has now gone viral in the social media.

According to reports, Pandey had gone to Dehri in Rohtas district to take stock of the preparations being made for the “All India Police Shooting Competition” to be held from February 10.

It was during the occasion that Pandey could not control himself and right in the presence of his official colleagues tried his hands at the INSAS rifle, firing shots at the target.

However, none of the five bullets he fired hit the target, media reports said.

As per the report, more than 30 teams from across the country is participating in the competition held for the first time in Bihar.