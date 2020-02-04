The Bihar Post

When Bihar DGP missed all his targets during shooting inspection tour!

BiharIndia
By TBP Desk
Image courtesy: news18.com
3

PATNA: Bihar’s Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey has come under fire after none of five bullets fired by him hit the target. The video of his shooting has now gone viral in the social media.

According to reports, Pandey had gone to Dehri in Rohtas district to take stock of the preparations being made for the “All India Police Shooting Competition” to be held from February 10.

It was during the occasion that Pandey could not control himself and right in the presence of his official colleagues tried his hands at the INSAS rifle, firing shots at the target.

However, none of the five bullets he fired hit the target, media reports said.

As per the report, more than 30 teams from across the country is participating in the competition held for the first time in Bihar.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

TBP Desk 5287 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author
Comments
Loading...
More Stories

Narrow escape for Kanhaiya as his…

TBP Desk

Mosque opened for non-Muslims in Bihar…

TBP Desk

Former Bihar MLA whose private parts…

TBP Desk
1 of 1,581

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More