What’s Cong alliance? Lalu mocks talks of RJD-Cong breakup

PATNA/NEW DELHI—A day after Congress’ Bihar in-charge Bhakt Charan Das declared his party was not a part of the Grand Alliance, RJD president Lalu Prasad ridiculed the claim.

“What is Congress’ alliance?” Prasad shot back when asked to comment on RJD-Congress breakup in the run-up to the by-polls to two assembly seats in Bihar.

Gathbandhan kya hota hai?” Prasad casually asked, wondering “Would we have left everything to Congress for a loss? For losing of deposits?”

The RJD president also termed as “Stupid” the Congress Bihar in-charge who alleged the RJD had tacit understanding with the BJP.

The RJD has fielded its candidate from Kusheshwar Sthan seat which the Congress claims as its traditional seat, causing bitterness in relations between the two partners.

An angry Congress reacted by fielding its candidate from the Tarapur seat but the RJD looks hardly bothered.

The Congress has also engaged three youth leaders including Kanhaiya Kumar who recently joined the party in the poll campaign and also taking support from Pappu Yadav whose relations with the RJD is known to all.

