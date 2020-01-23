The Bihar Post

What prevents Nitish from acting against party leaders constantly criticising CAA, NPR, NRC?

BiharIndiaPolitics
By TBP Desk
24

PATNA: Firebrand Union BJP minister Giriraj Singh has raised fingers over the “intention” of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for failing to act against his two senior leaders regularly criticising the BJP over Citizenship act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR)  and National Register for Citizens (NRC).

“The continued attacks of Pavan Varma and Prashant Kishor on the BJP have violated the coalition dharma. It is to be seen now if Nitish Kumar acts against them or these all are being done at the instance of the chief minister?” Singh was quoted as telling a news channel on Thursday.

- Sponsored -

He warned the party would have to decide over the issue if the alliance partner continued ignoring the coalition dharma. He said the party leaders want its partner to maintain decorum and coalition dharma at all cost.

Pavan Varma is JD-U’s national general secretary whereas poll strategist Prashant Kishor is party’s national vice-president, considered only next to the chief minister in the JD-U.

Giriraj’s remark comes after both Varma and Kishor mounted heavy attacks on the BJP over the implementing the Citizenship act in the country.

While Varma questioned the “morality” of Nitish Kumar for tying up with the BJP for Delhi elections ignoring “his own apprehensions about the BJP”, Kishor dared Union home minister Amit Shah to go ahead with the CAA if he doesn’t care about the nation-wide protests. Especially, Varma even leaked the “private conversations” the chief minister had with him over various agendas of the BJP.

A visibly annoyed chief minister on Thursday suggested Varma to go wherever he wants to saying that was not the way to speak in public.

“This is not the way to express your displeasure! He (Varma) says I told him certain things, should I tell you what he said to me? He is a learned persons, I respect him much, it’s no matter he doesn’t respect us,” the chief minister told the media on Thursday.

You May Like this also

Brajesh Thakur, 18 others convicted in…

TBP Desk

Schoolboy faints due to cold, Urdu…

TBP Desk

He added he would have no objections if Varma wants to leave them adding the JD-U’s stand over every issue is clear.

But, Bihar opposition leader and RJD lawmaker Tejashwi Yadav mocked the “ideology” of the chief minister and described him as a leader with “no ideology”.

Prashant Kishor is another JD-U leader who has continued troubling the chief minister with his frequent tweets over CAA, NPR and NRC.

But, what is strange, the top JD-U leadership is still to act against any party leaders constantly speaking against the party line and making mockery of coalition dharma through their constant attacks.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

TBP Desk 5257 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author
Comments
Loading...
More Stories

Bihar govt to hire 12 choppers to shoot…

TBP Desk

Failing to locate shop agreement papers,…

TBP Desk

Video: This Bihar school runs for only…

TBP Desk
1 of 1,576

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More