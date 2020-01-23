What prevents Nitish from acting against party leaders constantly criticising CAA, NPR, NRC?

PATNA: Firebrand Union BJP minister Giriraj Singh has raised fingers over the “intention” of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for failing to act against his two senior leaders regularly criticising the BJP over Citizenship act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register for Citizens (NRC).

“The continued attacks of Pavan Varma and Prashant Kishor on the BJP have violated the coalition dharma. It is to be seen now if Nitish Kumar acts against them or these all are being done at the instance of the chief minister?” Singh was quoted as telling a news channel on Thursday.

- Sponsored -

He warned the party would have to decide over the issue if the alliance partner continued ignoring the coalition dharma. He said the party leaders want its partner to maintain decorum and coalition dharma at all cost.

Pavan Varma is JD-U’s national general secretary whereas poll strategist Prashant Kishor is party’s national vice-president, considered only next to the chief minister in the JD-U.

Giriraj’s remark comes after both Varma and Kishor mounted heavy attacks on the BJP over the implementing the Citizenship act in the country.

While Varma questioned the “morality” of Nitish Kumar for tying up with the BJP for Delhi elections ignoring “his own apprehensions about the BJP”, Kishor dared Union home minister Amit Shah to go ahead with the CAA if he doesn’t care about the nation-wide protests. Especially, Varma even leaked the “private conversations” the chief minister had with him over various agendas of the BJP.

This is the letter I have written to ⁦@NitishKumar⁩ today asking him how the JD(U) has formed an alliance with the BJP for the Delhi elections, given his own views on the BJP, and the massive national outrage against the divisive CAA-NPR-NRC scheme. pic.twitter.com/ErSynnuiYm — Pavan K. Varma (@PavanK_Varma) January 21, 2020

A visibly annoyed chief minister on Thursday suggested Varma to go wherever he wants to saying that was not the way to speak in public.

“This is not the way to express your displeasure! He (Varma) says I told him certain things, should I tell you what he said to me? He is a learned persons, I respect him much, it’s no matter he doesn’t respect us,” the chief minister told the media on Thursday.

He added he would have no objections if Varma wants to leave them adding the JD-U’s stand over every issue is clear.

But, Bihar opposition leader and RJD lawmaker Tejashwi Yadav mocked the “ideology” of the chief minister and described him as a leader with “no ideology”.

आदरणीय नीतीश कुमार जी ऐसे नेता व ऐसी पार्टी के अध्यक्ष है जिनकी विचारधारा व वैचारिक दृष्टि की स्पष्टता उन्हीं की पार्टी के वरिष्ठ विद्वान नेताओं को मालूम नहीं है। आम जनता और कार्यकर्ताओं को तो छोड़ ही दिजीए। क्या वैचारिक रूप से कंगाल ऐसे दुर्लभ नेता और पार्टी कहीं और मिलेंगे? — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) January 23, 2020

Prashant Kishor is another JD-U leader who has continued troubling the chief minister with his frequent tweets over CAA, NPR and NRC.

Being dismissive of citizens’ dissent couldn’t be the sign of strength of any Govt. @amitshah Ji, if you don’t care for those protesting against #CAA_NRC, why don’t you go ahead and try implementing the CAA & NRC in the chronology that you so audaciously announced to the nation! — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) January 22, 2020

The idea of nation wide NRC is equivalent to demonetisation of citizenship….invalid till you prove it otherwise. The biggest sufferers would be the poor and the marginalised…we know from the experience!!#NotGivingUp — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 15, 2019

But, what is strange, the top JD-U leadership is still to act against any party leaders constantly speaking against the party line and making mockery of coalition dharma through their constant attacks.