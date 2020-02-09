What a change! Parents withdraw children from private schools to admit them in this particular govt school in Bihar’s Nalanda

PATNA: Government schools in Bihar have been rather infamous for poor teaching, lack of infrastructure and thin attendance.

But, a government school in Bihar has impressed the parents so much by its teaching standard and discipline that they are now withdrawing their children from private schools and getting them admitted there.

Meet upgraded middle school, Pokharpur located in Giriyak block of Nalanda, home district of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, which has set an example for others.

Right now, 317 children are admitted to this school imparting education from Grade One to Grade Eight.

The school has maintained discipline so much that students/teachers are marked absent if they reach the school even five minute late. A total of 14 teachers are posted in this school.

An important feature of this school is that it has been preparing children for competitive examination. So far, 64 schoolchildren have qualified for various competitive examinations. Apart from this, 18 children were granted merit scholarship in 2019.

The school touched a new milestone in 2009 when two schoolgirls were selected to join karate competition in Singapore.

The school has also focused on all-round development of students, maintained punctuality and has also been conducting the midday meal scheme properly.

“This school has set an example for other government schools in Bihar.The way the school has achieved many success despite limited resources, its initiate is worth appreciating,” district education officer, Nalanda, Manoj Kumar told the media on Sunday.