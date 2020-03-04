Weddings guests conveyed road safety message with helmet gifts in Bihar

PATNA—Guests attending a wedding function in Bihar were pleasantly surprised when they were gifted brand new helmets in move aimed at creating awareness about road safety and bringing down incidents of road accidents.

Soni Kumari, daughter of Girindra Das from Pratapganj block in Supal district, was married with Kalyan Kumar Das, a resident of Araria district, on Monday evening.

- Sponsored -

Dozens of guests had reached Girindra Das’s home to bless the couple on the fateful evening unmindful of the fact that a pleasant surprise was waiting for them.

ALSO READ:

The moment after the groom and the bride exchanged the garlands, the guests blessed the couple. Now it was the turn of Das.

Before anybody could understand what is happening, Das came near the wedding guests and gifted new helmets to each of 151 guests who were part of the wedding procession.

Initially, they didn’t understand what is happening but they got happy after coming to know that it was part of an attempt to make people aware about the road safety.

ALSO READ:

“This is a wonderful initiate. We appreciate it,” commented local block chief Bhup Narayan Yadav.

Road accidents have been claiming thousands of lives every year in Bihar. According to a latest data of Bihar transport department, the deaths related to road accidents increased by 6.33 percent last year as compared to 2018.

According o the report, a total of 7,155 people lost their lives in 9,979 road accidents in 2019 as compared to 6,729 in 9,600 accidents in 2018.

Earlier the state government had claimed the road accident cases have come down following enforcement of total prohibition or complete liquor ban in Bihar in April 2016.

ALSO READ: