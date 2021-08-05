Wedding nixed as jilted lover sends intimate photographs of ex-girlfriend to groom family

PATNA—The marriage of a girl was cancelled after a jilted lover sent some nude photographs of his ex-girlfriend to the prospective groom family, prompting the victim family to register a complaint with the police.

Reports said the girl, resident of Sitamarhi district, was having affairs with a local youth Papu Kumar Sahu but her family members rejected his marriage proposal citing his conduct and other local factors.

Angry at the rejection, the youth threatened to post her nude and intimate photographs on social media and then began sending abusive message to the girl family.

As they ignored all these, the youth finally sent these photographs to the family of the youth with whom her marriage had been fixed. The girl family came to know about this after the boy’s family intimated them about these photographs.

“We have registered a case against the youth and further investigation is on. Based on the probe, severe punitive action will be taken,” a police official at Pupri police station told the media on Thursday.

The police officer further added that they have asked the cyber cell to remove the victim’s photographs from social media platforms.