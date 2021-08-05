The Bihar Post

Wedding nixed as jilted lover sends intimate photographs of ex-girlfriend to groom family

BiharCrimeIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
wedding, girlfriend, Sitamarhi, Bihar
Representational image
Courtesy: Unsplash
54

PATNA—The marriage of a girl was cancelled after a jilted lover sent some nude photographs of his ex-girlfriend to the prospective groom family, prompting the victim family to register a complaint with the police.

Reports said the girl, resident of Sitamarhi district, was having affairs with a local youth Papu Kumar Sahu but her family members rejected his marriage proposal citing his conduct and other local factors.

- Sponsored -

Angry at the rejection, the youth threatened to post her nude and intimate photographs on social media and then began sending abusive message to the girl family.

You May Like this also

Jharkhand: Youth dies in road accident,…

Bihar Post Desk

Lalu Prasad backs Chirag, favours…

Bihar Post Desk

As they ignored all these, the youth finally sent these photographs to the family of the youth with whom her marriage had been fixed. The girl family came to know about this after the boy’s family intimated them about these photographs.

“We have registered a case against the youth and further investigation is on. Based on the probe, severe punitive action will be taken,” a police official at Pupri police station told the media on Thursday.

The police officer further added that they have asked the cyber cell to remove the victim’s photographs from social media platforms.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6373 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Lalan Singh appointed new JD-U…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar launches efforts to check spread…

Bihar Post Desk

Nitish caught in critical situation as…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,946

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More