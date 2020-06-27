Covid19 effect: हम बस इतना चाहते हैं की आप बारातियों का स्वागत पान पराग नहीं सैनिटाइजर से करें!

BY MADHULATA CHAURASIA

PATNA—Do you still recall the famous oldie ad in which actor Shammi Kapoor makes a polite request to Ashok Kumar, “Ham itna chahte hain ki app baratiyon ka swagat paan parag se Karen (We just want you to welcome all the wedding guests with Paan parag)!”

In the aftermath of Corona pandemic, however, the whole scene has undergone a complete change during the wedding time at least in Bihar.

The guests who loved to pick up Paan Parag pouches and walked to the marriage venue amid calm spray of Rose water, Kewada water and variety of perfumes are now being welcomed with sanitizers and face masks!

Event management companies say they are arranging sanitizers and face masks for the wedding guests at the venue in view of the increasing Covid-19 panic which has claimed 60 lives in Bihar and infected close to 9,000 persons so far.

Likewise, demands have been growing to serve hot “kadha” (decoct) made of herbs and medicine plants, instead of tea and coffee.

“The existing trend to welcome the wedding guests was to give spray of perfumes and showering of rose petals on the guests. Now, they are being served sanitizers and face masks at the gate of wedding venue itself to protect them from Coronavirus,” an event manager Ayushi Kochar said on Saturday.

The wedding scene too has undergone a complete metamorphosis post Covid-19 pandemic.

At a village in Maner block of Patna district, the guests arriving to attend a wedding function were surprised when they saw the groom, his entire family members and the priests in face masks during the marriage rituals and found the groom family advising them to main social distance.

Well, Corona has changed the whole social order!