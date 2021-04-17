Wave of jubilation sweeps Bihar as Lalu gets much-awaited bail in fodder scam

RANCHI/PATNA—A wave of jubilation swept across Bihar on Saturday after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad was granted much-awaited bail by the Jharkhand high court in a fodder scam related to Dumka treasury.

The bail has paved the way for his release from the jail. Prasad who is under judicial custody for the past over three years is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS-Delhi.

- Sponsored -

Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh who granted the bail asked the RJD president neither to leave the country without permission nor to change his cell phone number as well as his address.

ALSO READ:

The RJD has asked the party workers not to indulge in celebration citing COVID-19 pandemic. The party also urged the workers, well wishers and supporters to stay at home and also stay away from any celebrations at this critical time.

Setting aside party’s requests, many workers have vowed to fight for justice. “No more pleas, now there will be war, the struggle will be very fierce,” the RJD Madhubani tweeted.

ALSO READ:

Many leaders thanked the judiciary for doing justice and granting bail to Lalu Prasad. “We express gratitude to the court for granting the bail. It’s a victory of justice as the voice of the unprivileged will soon come out of jail,” said former MP Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav.

Another party legislator said the bail to Lalu Prasad would strengthen the secular forces.

ALSO READ: