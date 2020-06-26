Voting and Virus: Govt reduces age limit for voters opting for postal ballots in view of Corona threats

NEW DELHI—In a significant move, the law ministry has reduced the age limit of voters opting for ballot papers in the Lok Sabha and the assembly election.

The age limit has been reduced keeping in view the safety of senior citizens amid the increasing cases of Coronavirus in the country.

- Sponsored -

Under the new rule, now those above 65 years could opt for postal ballots. Previously, this age limit was 80.

It is worth mentioning here that people above 65 years have been described as “vulnerable” to coronavirus and hence the change in rules has been effected, election commission officials told the PTI.

Reports said the, law the ministry while acting on the suggestions of the Election Commission has also allowed “Covid 19 suspect or affected persons” to use the postal ballot facility.

Bihar where assembly elections are due in October/November, will the first state to get the befit of change.