Villagers thrash electrician who used to cut power supply to meet sweetheart under cover of darkness

PATNA—Angry villagers in Bihar assaulted an electrician who had been frequently cutting power supply to a village for hours so that he could meet his girlfriend under the cover of darkness.

The youth identified as Surendra Rai was assaulted, tonsured and paraded through the streets in the weekend in Purnia district after he was caught red-handed cutting power supply to a village to meet his sweetheart with ease.

- Sponsored -

Troubled at repeated power cuts in the evening, the local villagers started investigating its reason and ultimately found that an electrician working with the local electricity office was the root-cause of the entire trouble.

On Friday, they caught the electrician cosying up with a girl in a school building shortly after power went off and assaulted him badly before shaving his head and parading through the street. They finally got him married with the girl.

The accused told the villagers that he would cut power supply to the village whenever he wished to meet his lady love. The power supply would get restored only after he had left the village.

“We have come to know about the incident but have not received any complaint so far,” local police station in-charge Vikas Kumar Azad told the media persons.

Reports said the villagers were quite perturbed over frequent power outages during the peak hours for some time. Initially they thought this could be the result of the nationwide power shortage caused by the coal shortage but soon got suspicious after finding that the neighbouring villages had not been facing such crisis though!

Power crisis has deteriorated in many districts of the state, including Purnia, with the power generation already stopped in state’s thermal power stations and the state also receiving less power following a sharp cut in its quota of wind energy. Such is the situation that several districts of the state have been facing power outages for more than 10 hours a day during this festival time.

The state government is now compelled to buy power from the market at a relatively high rate. “There is a big gap in demand and supply now. The fact is Bihar is facing power crisis like other states. There is inadequate power supply from NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation Limited) also. We are purchasing power from other sources at higher rates,” Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said.