Villagers save newborn baby girl being buried alive by mother in Bihar
PATNA—Villagers in Bihar saved a newborn baby girl from being killed after mother tried to bury her alive. The incident took place in Lakhisarai district on Saturday.
Reports said the woman dug out a ditch and trying to bury her newborn baby when a neighbor saw all this from the roof of her house and raised an alarm.
Hearing her alarm, the local villagers rushed to spot and rescued the baby.
“The woman first wrapped the baby in a blanket and then buried inside a ditch before putting some half-a-dozen bricks over her in a bid to kill her but I saw all this and raised an alarm. Thus the baby could be saved,” said a woman who was a witness to the incident.
The rescued baby has been admitted to a local government hospital for treatment. According to the doctors, the baby appears to be five-six-day-old.
“We have taken the woman under custody and are interrogating her but she has refused to provide more details,” a local police official Rajiv Kumar said.
The incident comes amid the government launching extensive campaigns to save the baby girls and end gender discrimination in the country.
