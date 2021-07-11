The Bihar Post

Villagers save newborn baby girl being buried alive by mother in Bihar

BiharIndiaOddly
By Bihar Post Desk
SaveGirlCampaign, BuriedAlive, GirlKlling, Lakhisarai, Bihar, GenderDiscrimination,
Representational image
44

PATNA—Villagers in Bihar saved a newborn baby girl from being killed after mother tried to bury her alive. The incident took place in Lakhisarai district on Saturday.

Reports said the woman dug out a ditch and trying to bury her newborn baby when a neighbor saw all this from the roof of her house and raised an alarm.

- Sponsored -

Hearing her alarm, the local villagers rushed to spot and rescued the baby.

You May Like this also

Nitish silent over congratulating RCP on…

Bihar Post Desk

Nitish Kumar’s JD-U will split…

Bihar Post Desk

“The woman first wrapped the baby in a blanket and then buried inside a ditch before putting some half-a-dozen bricks over her in a bid to kill her but I saw all this and raised an alarm. Thus the baby could be saved,” said a woman who was a witness to the incident.

The rescued baby has been admitted to a local government hospital for treatment. According to the doctors, the baby appears to be five-six-day-old.

“We have taken the woman under custody and are interrogating her but she has refused to provide more details,” a local police official Rajiv Kumar said.

The incident comes amid the government launching extensive campaigns to save the baby girls and end gender discrimination in the country.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6317 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Man climbs atop electric pole after not…

Bihar Post Desk

257 babies abandoned after birth in…

Bihar Post Desk

Cousin usurps compensation money of…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,921

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More