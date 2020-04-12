Villagers panicky after finding Indian currency notes outside their homes with handwritten notes about Corona

PATNA—Villagers confined in their homes due to lockdown are amused to find crispy currency notes placed outside their main doors with paper slips.

The message scribbled on the paper slip ask the villagers from Saharsa district to accept the currency notes kept outside the homes or be ready to get corona virus.

“I have come with coronavirus. Accept the currency notes or I will harass you,” says the handwritten slip attached with every currency notes.

The residents of Hatiagachhi locality under Sadar police station in Saharsa first saw the currency notes in denomination of 100, 50 and 20 kept outside the homes on Friday morning but they didn’t take them seriously.

They got panicky after finding the currency notes again once they opened their doors on Saturday morning. However, they didn’t touch the currency notes out of fear of getting infected with coronavirus.

“We don’t know if it was a jest or an attempt to help the poor but we are very scared,” said a local resident.

Panicky residents called up the police and informed them about the bizarre development. “We are investigating the case,” local police station in-charge RK Singh told the local media.

The total number of corona positive cases has climbed to 64 in Bihar with a maximum of 29 cases reported from Siwan, followed by 7 each in Munger and Begusarai, 5 each in Patna and Gaya, 3 each in Gopalganj and Nawada, 2 in Nalanda and one each in Saran, Lakhisarai and Bhagalpur districts.

According to a report of the state health department, a total of 6,676 samples have been tested while 22 patients have got recovered so far in Bihar.