Villagers carve 4 km-long road through hills after tortures of long journey

PATNA—Villagers have cut through a hill to carve out 4 km-long road in Bihar in a huge relief to the thousands of population settled in 70 villages.

The villagers led by Mohammad Islam and Doman Miyan got on the job to cut the inaccessible Madwa hill located in Chakai block of Jamui district some three years back.

- Sponsored -

Finally, they were able to carve out 4 km-long road through the hill after three years of hard works and dedication.

The construction of this road has reduced the distance between Madwa hills and Jamui district headquarters to just 55.

Villagers say earlier they would have to cover a minimum distance of 115 km which wasted three hours.