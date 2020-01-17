Villagers angry after six schoolgirls returning home from village fair molested in Jharkhand

RANCHI: A strong anger has gripped the region after six schoolgirls were allegedly molested by motorcycle-borne youths in Jharkhand. The police have arrested five persons in this connection.

Reports said six schoolgirls, all residents of Khunti district, had gone to visit a local village fair organized on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, prominent festival of Hindus, on Wednesday.

While they were returning home in the evening six youths riding on three bikes kidnapped them and took them to a secluded place where four were allegedly raped and the remaining two molested. The police though said all were only molested.

Two of the kidnapped girls somehow fled the scene and reported the matter to their parents after reaching homes late at night. It was then that the local villagers rushed to the spot and rescued the victim girls.

The victims aged between 12 to 15 study in Grade five to Grade eight in a local government schools and are also said to be talented hockey players.

“None of the girls were raped. There are only reports of their molesting,” local district superintendent of police Ashutosh Shekhar has told the media.

Reports said all the victims had been locked in a single room.

Angry villagers later held a meeting at the residence of the local village council chief and registered strong protests over the incident, seeking severe punishment to the accused persons.

This is the second such incident in the past two years. Earlier in June 2018, five girls engaged in a social awareness campaign were picked up at gun-point and allegedly gang-raped in the same Khunti district.

The victims associated with a cultural organization were engaged in launching a campaign against human trafficking and witchcraft which have claimed scores of lives in the mineral-rich state in recent years.

The victims who were part of an 11-member cultural team were performing street corner play at a local school in the afternoon when miscreants riding bikes and car reached the spot and ordered them to ride the car.

Subsequently, they took them to a nearby forest where the women activists were allegedly gang-raped at gun-point.