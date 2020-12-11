The Bihar Post

Villagers amused as mother, daughter get married at same wedding venue

By Bihar Post Desk
Representational image
Image courtesy: Unsplash
A 53-year-old woman and her 27-year-old daughter were married at the same wedding venue in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, leaving villagers amused.

The rare weddings were solemnised in Piprauli block of Gorakhpur district on Thursday as part of Chief Minister Community Marriage Scheme. A total of 63 couples tied the wedding knots during the occasions.

But, the wedding of a mother and her daughter remained the most talked about event on this occasion.

53-year-old Bela had lost her husband Harihar some 25 years ago and had constantly refused to marry another. She had three daughters and two sons from her first husband.

On Thursday, she finally married her 55-year-old brother-in-law Jagdish (her husband’s younger brother) who was unmarried. At the same wedding venue, Bela’s youngest daughter Indu was married with a local youth.

“I agreed for marriage only after my children’s consent. They are very happy,” the woman told the media.

“Both my sons and two daughters are already married. I decided to marry after wedding of my youngest daughter which is complete now,” Bela added.

Her just-wed daughter Indu is also very pleased after wedding of her widowed mother who has got a partner after a long time.

“My mother and uncle always took care of me, and now I am very happy that they will take care of each other,” Indu said.

