The Bihar Post

Villager passes 14 years in jail for no crime, Bihar court orders for his release

BiharIndiaOddly
By Bihar Post Desk
murder case, jail for no crime, Rohtas, Kaimur, Bihar, REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE
54

PATNA—A man in Bihar passed the prime time of his life in jail for the crime he never committed.

Shankar Ram, a resident of Jamalpur-Pateri village in Kaimur district remained in jail for as many as 14 years, local media reported on Saturday.

- Sponsored -

He was 46 when he was arrested and sent to jail in connection with the murder of two local villagers in neighbouring Rohtas district.

You May Like this also

Jharkhand: Starvation victim family gets…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar rape victim gets justice after her…

Bihar Post Desk

Tears rolled down the cheeks of 60-year-old Ram when the court of additional district judge, Sasaram (Rohtas), Parimal Kumar Mohit acquitted him of murder charges for want of evidence and ordered for his immediate release from the jail.

Witnesses said the hapless prisoner had turned frail due to his long stay in jail for so many years.

According to report, two villagers from Rohtas district were allegedly killed by a group of Maoists in September 2004 after which a case was registered with Tilauthu police station.

Some three years after the incident, the police arrested Ram suspecting his complicity in the case and forwarded him to jail. Since then, he had been in jail.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6131 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Bihar youth makes false claims about hop…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar dairy institute head dismissed for…

Bihar Post Desk

Amazing wedding: Youth puts vermilion in…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,861

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More