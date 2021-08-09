Villager chews snake after being bitten in Bihar, dies

PATNA—A 65-year-old drunk man chewed a venomous snake after it bit him.

The weird incident took place in Nalanda district of Bihar, some 80 km south of Patna, on Sunday.

Family members said the man identified as Rama Mahto was sitting in front of his house on Sunday evening when a poisonous snake bit him.

In a revengeful act, the man caught the snake by his hand and began chewing it. In the process, the viper bit him multiple times on his face but he refused to get medical treatment. The very next morning, he was found dead on his bed.

“Mahto claimed that it was a baby snake and it would not be poisonous. He was found dead on Monday morning,” a local village council official Bhushan Prasad was quoted as saying by IANS.