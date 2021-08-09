The Bihar Post

Villager chews snake after being bitten in Bihar, dies

BiharIndiaOddly
By Bihar Post Desk
snakebite, bihar, Nalanda,
Representational image
9

PATNA—A 65-year-old drunk man chewed a venomous snake after it bit him.

The weird incident took place in Nalanda district of Bihar, some 80 km south of Patna, on Sunday.

You May Like this also

India: MBAs, engineering graduates apply…

Bihar Post Desk

Woman official lands in trouble for…

Bihar Post Desk

- Sponsored -

Family members said the man identified as Rama Mahto was sitting in front of his house on Sunday evening when a poisonous snake bit him.

In a revengeful act, the man caught the snake by his hand and began chewing it. In the process, the viper bit him multiple times on his face but he refused to get medical treatment. The very next morning, he was found dead on his bed.

“Mahto claimed that it was a baby snake and it would not be poisonous. He was found dead on Monday morning,” a local village council official Bhushan Prasad was quoted as saying by IANS.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6383 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Wedding nixed as jilted lover sends…

Bihar Post Desk

World Bank Signs $250 Million Project to…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar launches initiative to bring down…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,943

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More