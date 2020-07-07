Bihar CM Nitish Kumar opens ventilator-equipped hospital at his residence after niece tests positive

PATNA—A ventilator-equipped hospital is being opened at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s official residence shortly after his niece tested positive for Covid-19.

A letter issued from Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) superintendent said six doctors and three nurses will work in shift at this hospital round-the-clock. The medical equipment for this hospital will also come from the PMCH, reports said.

Authorities said the deployments are a precautionary measure to ensure immediate medical attention in case of emergency.

Kumar’s niece staying with him was admitted to the AIIMS on Monday evening after she tested positive for Covid-19.

The chief minister tested negative when he underwent Corona test on Saturday after coming in contact with Bihar legislative council’s acting chairman who was infected with Coronavirus along with his family members.

But the infection of CM’s niece has left everyone staying at CM House nervous since she stayed with them.

Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav took pot shots at the chief minister over the quick opening of hospital for CM’s family.

“The CM’s corona testing is completed barely within two hours and the report too comes soon. His niece gets infected with virus and a ventilator-equipped hospital is set up at his residence with army of medical staffs deployed in their his service. But why are these facilities not available for common men even four months after the virus struck the state?” wondered Tejahwi.