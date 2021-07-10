The Bihar Post

Uttarakhand girl accuses mother, brothers of not allowing her study further, registers case

Representational image
Courtesy: Unsplash
A girl student from Uttarakhand state has registered a case against her mother and brothers accusing them of not allowing her to study further.

The victim Rupa Devi, 30, a resident of Haridwar district, moved the court after the local police didn’t show interest in her complaint.

In her complaint petition, the girl mentioned that she has completed her post-graduation and wants to study further but her mother and brothers were not allowing her.

According to her complaint, she was being forced to do domestic works and not being allowed to go to Dehradun for further study.

“I am abused and beaten when I ask for study,” the girl alleged in her written complaint saying she was currently staying with her father’s sister.

Initially, the victim had submitted the complaint with the local police but as it didn’t act in her case, she finally moved the court.

It was after court’s intervention that the case has been finally registered.

