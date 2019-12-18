Upset Nitish shoots off letter to Rajnath as Army comes close to shutting down Gaya OTA

PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has registered a strong protest with the Defence ministry for its reported decision to shut down the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Gaya district of Bihar.

“It would be very inappropriate to close the Officers Training Academy at Gaya. This wrong decision by the Ministry of Defence is against the state’s interest and it would be a gross injustice to the people of Bihar,” the chief minister was quoted as saying in his missive to Defence minister Rajnath Singh by news agency PTI.

Describing the development as shocking and disturbing, the chief minister said the OTA “not only provided employment opportunities in the region but also contributed towards economy and sense of security in the areas”.

Nitish Kumar shot off his letter to the Union Defence minister following media reports that said the Army has planned to shut down the Officers Training Academy (OTA), citing it has become “unviable”, media reports said today.

Reports quoting the media have said the Defence ministry has cleared the proposal to disband this institute which was the other important identity of Gaya, apart from being the land of Buddha. Bodh Gaya where Buddha got enlightenment falls in the Gaya district.

The OTA in Gaya, the third pre-commission training academy for the Army after OTA Chennai and IMA Dehradun, had been training technical entry scheme and special commissioned officers. It was functioning since 2011.

After closure of OTA, the officer cadets will now be trained at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, reports said.

As per the reports, at presently about 250 cadets are getting training at the OTA, Gaya against its total strength of 750.

This is the second biggest setback for Gaya in the past eight years. In April 2011, the Army Service Corps (North) (ASCN), had been closed with its flag ceremoniously brought down after constantly fluttering for 36 years.