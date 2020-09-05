Upset at twin girls, man serves poisoned milk to kill newborns

A man in India tried to kill his babies by mixing poison in bottled milk after his wife gave birth to twin girls.

The shocking incident took place in the southern Indian state of Telangana.

According to media report, the man got upset soon after his wife gave birth to twin daughters on September 1, and hence he served milk to the babies mixed with pesticide. Luckily they survived.

Reports said the accused confessed to his crime after being confronted by his relatives. The police have arrested the man.