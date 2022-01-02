The Bihar Post

Upset at not being given money, teenager ends life on his B’day

PATNA—A teenager in Bihar committed suicide on his birthday after the father refused to give him money to throw a party to friends on this occasion.

Reports said Amit Kumar Soni, a resident of Muzaffarpur town, had demanded Rs1,000 from his father to give a party to his friends on his 18th birthday on January 1 but his father refused to give money.

Upset at not being given money, the teenager locked himself in his room and hanged himself to death.

“We have recovered the body and sent it for postmortem,” a local police official Om Prakash said adding the police were investigating the case.

