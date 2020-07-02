The Bihar Post

Update 1: Toll climbs to 26 in fresh lightning strikes in Bihar

BiharEnvironmentIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
lightning strike, lightning strikes, Bihar, chief minister office, Bihar, BIhar News,
29

PATNA—The toll from the fresh lightning strikes in Bihar on Thursday climbed to 26 with the chief minister office confirming more deaths. This is the second major lightning strike in the past one week.

A report received from the office o Bihar chief minister said the lightning struck seven districts of the state on Thursday, killing 26 villagers.

- Sponsored -

As per the Press statement, a maximum of 7 people were killed in Samastipur, followed by 6 in Patna, 4 in East Champaran, 3 in Katihar, 2 each in Sheohar and Madhepura and 1 in Purnia.

You May Like this also

Angry Chirag Paswan fires top LJP leader…

Bihar Post Desk

Denied admission by 18 hospitals, man…

Bihar Post Desk

The chief minister has announced a monetary compensation of Rs400,000 to every victim family and appealed to the villagers to be on high alert during the rough weather.

Most of the victims were working in their farm land when the lightning struck them.

Last week, the lightning strikes had killed close to 100 villagers in 23 districts of the state.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5597 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

World Bank Reinforces Support for…

Bihar Post Desk

Cong legislator from Aurangabad tests…

Bihar Post Desk

Family ties dead boy to tree in the…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,687

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More